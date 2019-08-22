UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Warns World Of Another Horrible Show Of Genocide Of Muslims In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:58 PM

AJK Prime Minister warns world of another horrible show of genocide of Muslims in IOK

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday warned the global community of the continual aggressive and bloody posture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying to repeat the genocide of Muslim population in bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu & Kashmir at the pattern of Gujarat Muslim massacre of year-2002

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday warned the global community of the continual aggressive and bloody posture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi trying to repeat the genocide of Muslim population in bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu & Kashmir at the pattern of Gujarat Muslim massacre of year-2002.

This, Haider said while holding separate meetings with the member of US Congress Ms. Eddie Bernice Johnson and the President of World Affairs' Council of Republican think Tank Jim Falk in American city of Texas on Thursday, Head of the Media wing of AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Wasim told APP Thursday evening.

Quoting an official message landing at the Prime Minister Secretariat from US Thursday, Wasim, Press Secretaryat to the AJK Prime Minister said that the AJK Prime Minister thoroughly briefed both the members about the ongoing deteriorating situation on both sides of ceasefire line and urged United States to play its influential role to immediately halt Indian atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris struggling for their UN acknowledged right to self determination.

"At present, the occupied valley has been turned into a prison, 17 days of curfew, closure of schools and educational institutions, presence of extra troops in an already heavily militarized occupied territory, sending in of RSS goons, complete communication blackout and use of banned cluster bombs on civilian population at Line of Control (LoC) are clear examples of Modi's earlier ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Gujarat." The premier briefed the US lawmakers.

Farooq Haider warned that if international community allows this to happen, it will have severe repercussions and reactions.

"Kashmiris are determined to achieve their UN acknowledge right to determination and they will never compromise on their birth-right.", he added.

Showing videos of the Indian barbarism in the held valley, he said that Indian military and paramilitary forces have, even defeated Hitler and Nazis as the RSS ideology inspired Indian BJP government was trying to change the demography of the disputed state through ethnic cleansing.

The Prime Minister further said with the abrogation of article 370, India has no more connection with Kashmir except its illegal occupation on the land and added that he is the elected Prime Minister of the whole state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Eddie Bernice Johnson assured Prime Minister Farooq Haider that she will take up this important issue in US Congress.

Earlier, in his meeting with Jim Falk, the Prime Minister said that unilateral decision of the abrogation of the special status of disputed state is not only a sheer violation of the bilateral agreements but also UNSC resolutions.

Commenting on the President Tumps' mediation offer on Kashmir, he said both Pakistan and Kashmiri people have welcomed it. "India refused it which shows its attitude towards peace efforts. India is pushing the region towards instability", PM added.

The AJK Prime Minister also talked about the irresponsible statement of using nuclear weapons by Indian Defence Minister and asked US to take serious note of his provocative talk.

The president World Affairs Council of Dallas Jim Falk also assured Prime Minister that he will take up the issue on relevant forums.

