(@FahadShabbir)

Election Cell Of AJK's ruling party strongly denounced the continual human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Jammu Kashmir and extra judicial killings of Kashmiri youth during siege and search operations by the Indian brute forces in occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Election Cell Of AJK's ruling party strongly denounced the continual human rights violations by the Indian forces in occupied Jammu Kashmir and extra judicial killings of Kashmiri youth during siege and search operations by the Indian brute forces in occupied Kashmir.

The meeting , held in the State metropolsalso condemned the Indian forces' indiscriminate firing from across the line of control in Azad Kashmir and violating the ceasefire agreement.

The meeting reviewed the performance of the government of the Muslim league (N) particularly its performance in administrative , financial, constitutional and developmental sectors. The meeting observed that Muslim league(N) will again form government in view of its performance in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting decided to hold a fortnightly meeting of the Election Cell and parliamentary board will be established shortly.

The meeting reaffirmed its commitment to hold free, fair and transparent elections in Azad Kashmir and all possible steps will be taken to ensure impartial election.

The meeting was attended by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister and President PMLN-AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, Secretary General Muslim league (N) Dr.Eshan Iqbal, Central Vice President Barjees Tahir Senior Vice President Ch.Tariq Farooq, Secretary General Shah Ghulam Qaider, Vice President Dr.Najeed Naqi and Chief Organizer Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas.