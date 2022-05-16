APHC leaders pay glowing tributes to martyred civilian youth in Shopian

Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glorious tributes to a civilian youth martyred in firing by Indian troops on Sunday in Shopian Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glorious tributes to a civilian youth martyred in firing by Indian troops on Sunday in Shopian Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the troops martyred the youth, a shopkeeper, identified as Shoaib Ganai, at Turkwangam in the district yesterday.

The Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in their statements in Srinagar said that by killing and maiming youth in occupied Kashmir on daily basis, India would not be able to suppress the Kashmiris' political aspirations for which they had been struggling for the past over 74 years.

They appealed to the international community to take cognizance of the continued genocide of the Kashmiris by Indian troops.

APHC AJK leaders including Mehmood Ahmad Sagar, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Shameem Shawl and Imtiaz Ahmad Wani said that Indian forces' personnel were killing Kashmiris at their free will.

They said that no amount of Indian state terrorism would be able to force the Kashmiri people to surrender their just cause and will continue their struggle till complete success.

They appealed to the UN to take serious note of the bloodshed in the occupied territory and take steps to settle the Kashmir dispute in line with its relevant resolutions.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) in a statement expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the mother-in-law of its senior youth activist Farooq Ahmad Sodagar. The deceased was the wife of Khwaja Ghulam Rasool Sofi of Brari Pora, Nawakadal, Srinagar.

The AAC also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of its active member and well-wisher of the Mirwaiz Family, Khwaja Ghulam Muhammad Khan of Sarai Bala, Srinagar.