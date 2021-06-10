APHC, others pay tributes to Chotta Bazaar martyrs

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Chotta Bazaar, Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Chotta Bazaar, Srinagar.

It was on June 11, 1991, the Indian paramilitary CRPF troops went berserk, and opened indiscriminate firing with their automatic weapons all the way from their camp at Syed Mansoor to the densely populated downtown area of Srinagar of Chotta Bazaar killing 32 innocent civilians and critically injuring 22 others, KMS reported on Thursday.

The bullets hit shopkeepers, passerby, a 75-year old woman and a child of ten years age.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, while referring to the bloodstained history of Kashmir, said that the Indian fascist rulers should learn a lesson from their own freedom history which has witnessed a single Jalian Wala Bagh incident where the freedom movement of Kashmir carries in its lap scores of such incidents of bloodshed at the hands of Indian forces.

The spokesman, memorizing the gallantry ventures of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir, saluted their valour and said that no power on earth can imagine to defeat the Kashmiris' resistance movement. He appealed the Kashmiri people and the Kashmir diaspora to organise special prayer meetings for the martyrs of Chotta Bazaar and pay rich tributes to their precious sacrifices to which we all are indebted.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to take serious cognizance of the genocide of the innocent people of Kashmir who are demanding their inalienable right to self-determination and stop mass killings and gross violations of human rights in Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar in his statement in Srinagar, paying glowing tributes to the Chotta Bazaar martyrs, said that several inquiries were held but nobody was held accountable though the killers were identified.

After 30 years the people remember these great sons of soil with respect and honour and reiterate the pledge that their sacrifices will not be forgotten and the mission will be taken to its logical conclusion, he added.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front spokesman, Shafiq-ur-Rehman in a statement issued in Srinagar remembering the Chotta Bazaar martyrs said that the dreadful massacre would continue to bruise the hearts of minds of the Kashmiri who were being killed day in and day out by the Indian forces.

He deplored that a number of massacres had taken place but not a single army officer or even a low-rank soldier was held accountable. "The lack of accountability and impunity enjoyed by the Indian forces under black laws is the main cause of continued bloodshed and violence in the territory", he added.