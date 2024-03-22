- Home
Azad Jammu And Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Termed Pakistan Day Milestone, Emphasizes Strong Bond With Kashmiris
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 08:31 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Friday commemorated the significance of March 23, 1940, as a monumental milestone in both Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir's history
In a message released on the eve of Pakistan Day, he underscored the day's role in the united demand for a separate homeland where individuals could live according to Islamic values, traditions, and principles of peace, dignity, and honor.
In a message released on the eve of Pakistan Day, he underscored the day's role in the united demand for a separate homeland where individuals could live according to Islamic values, traditions, and principles of peace, dignity, and honor.
Highlighting the sacrifices and struggles of Pakistan's founders, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry paid tribute to their ideals and ideology, emphasizing a united celebration to strengthen Pakistan's resilience and prosperity.
Furthermore, the AJK President underscored the indispensable link between a robust and secure Pakistan and the freedom of Kashmir.
He expressed the unwavering belief of Kashmiris in Pakistan as a sacred land, despite enduring Indian oppression, as evident in their fervent chants of "Pakistan Zindabad" in the Indian-occupied territory.
