Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan chapter leaders on Saturday strongly condemned the ban on Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Jammu Kashmir People's league and Jammu Kashmir People's Political League by the fascist Modi government.

AJK leaders Mahmood Ahmad Saghar, Sheikh Abdul Mateen and Imtiaz Wani in a joint statement issued in Islamabad said that banning a political organization on fabricated charges has exposed the real face of fascist India under Modi.

They said that anyone who raised his voice for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris was suppressed on one pretext or another.

The Hurriyat AJK leaders said that Kashmiris are making unprecedented sacrifices against the illegal Indian occupation, and vowed that New Delhi cannot suppress the spirit of freedom by killing or arresting innocent people.

Notably, the Modi government has already banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Muslim League, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Dukhtaran-e-Millat and Muslim Conference for their important role in the ongoing freedom movement in IIOJK.