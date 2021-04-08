UrduPoint.com
Chairman JKPL Calls For Early Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute

Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:09 PM

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmed Waza has called for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute saying that any further delay might aggravate the security and political situation in the South Asian region

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza while addressing a delegation of people and party members at his residence in Islamabad town of South Kashmir said that India and Pakistan should resume dialogue at the earliest for a permanent and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The party members who met Waza include Fayaz Ahmed, Shabbir Ahmed, Molvi Ahmed, Riyaz Ahmed Muhammad Yasir and many others.

Mukhtar Waza said that JKPL and Hurriyat leadership had always supported peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also expressed serious concern over continued illegal detention of Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails of India and demanded their immediate release in view of the Holy month of Ramadan.

