China is seriously concerned about current situation in Kashmir: Spokesperson

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Expressing serious concern about the current situation in Indian held Kashmir, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Tuesday asked the parties concerned to avoid actions that unilaterally change the status quo and exacerbate the tension.

"China is seriously concerned about the current situation in Jammu Kashmir," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Hua Chunying said in her remarks after Indian government's announced the abolition of the special status of Indian held Kashmir.

While reiterating the Chinese side policy on Kashmir, she said, "China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent.

Hua Chunying said that it is also an international consensus that the Kashmir is an issue left from past between India and Pakistan." Noting the recent exchange of fire and shelling near the Kashmir real control line and sending of a large number of paramilitary units to the Indian held Kashmir region by Indian government besides strengthening security measures, she said, "The relevant sides need to exercise restraint and act prudently. In particular, they should refrain from taking actions that will unilaterally change the status quo and escalate tensions.

" "We call on both India and Pakistan to peacefully resolve the relevant disputes through dialogue and consultation and safeguard peace and stability in the region," she said.

It may be mentioned that India's Modi government on August 5 abolished Article 370 of the Constitution which gives special autonomy to the Kashmir region.

The announcement follows days of uncertainty in the region that began on Friday when New Delhi ordered tourists and Hindu pilgrims to leave "immediately." All phones, internet services and cable networks in the restive Himalayan region of more than seven million people were cut at midnight, and only residents issued with a curfew pass was allowed on the streets.

Ahead of the announcements, tens of thousands of extra Indian troops were also deployed in the territory, and a security lockdown was imposed overnight Sunday with all telecommunications there cut.

The Indian government's move is set to exacerbate the already tense situation in occupied Kashmir.