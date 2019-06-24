Combating challenge of increased population, AJK to hold grand conference on population welfare on 25 June

(@FahadShabbir)

Under the spirit to ensure due vibrant role and commitment, joining stringent efforts at national and international level to address the challenges caused by the increased population in the country including Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the State Population Welfare Department of AJK government is all set to hold a grand day-long conference here on Tuesday (June 25)

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan will inaugurate the 'Country Engagement Working Group Conference' , said Raja Muhammad Razzaque Khan, Secretary Population Welfare Department of AJK Government while talking to APP here on Monday.

Elaborating the top boss of the State Population Welfare Department said that since National Census (including AJK) 2017 recorded the total population of 207.7 million in the country including Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan emerged as the 6th largest populous country the world over.

Quoting experts, Razzaque, also Director General Environmental Protection Agency of AJK government, observed that since the projected growth might further strain water, forests and arable land resources besides putting the economic grains, secured in the recent years, to the back log, the poor state of affairs regarding population planning in Pakistan, was taken serious notice by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Human Rights case No.

17599 of 2018 regarding alarming high population growth rate in the country and inter alia termed that 'the fast raising population rate in Pakistan is a ticking bomb which will certainly not wait till it is convenient for us to take note of it', he underlined.

The Secretary Population Welfare of AJK pointed out that during London Summit on Family Planning 2012 (FP 2020), Pakistan along with more than 20 governments made commitments to address the policy, financing, delivery and socio-cultural barriers to women, accessing for reproductive health in purposeful manners. "In order to review the progress on this account, Pakistan has set up a Country Engagement Working Group (CEWG) comprising Secretaries, Director Generals of Health and Population Welfare Departments of all the provinces, regions (including AJK State) representatives of National Health Service (NHS), PD & R Division, International Development Partners, representatives of Civil Society and the private Sector", he added.