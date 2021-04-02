UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economically Strong Pakistan Help Guarantee Kashmir Freedom: PM AJK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:44 PM

Economically strong Pakistan help guarantee Kashmir freedom: PM AJK

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday said economically and politically stable Pakistan is the greater guarantee of the liberation of Occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday said economically and politically stable Pakistan is the greater guarantee of the liberation of Occupied Kashmir .

In a statement issued here the Prime Minister said a strong and stable Pakistan was the ultimate destination of the Kashmiri people and could play a dynamic role in projecting the issue of Kashmir at international fora effectively.

Haider said taking decisions in the interest of Pakistan was the prime responsibility of the government but as long as the relation with India was concerned, it was a delicate and sensitive issue.

He expressed his concern over the restoration of trade relation with India and called for taking Kashmiri on board after the illegal and unconstitutional decision taken by the Indian government on August 5, 2019.

Farooq Haider said Kashmiris have been offering matchless sacrifices for the liberation of their mother land from Indian clutches and the decision of their fate should be taken in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Banned 'blasphemer' Buffon misses Juve's Easter pa ..

2 minutes ago

Armed Attack in Eastern Mali Kills 3 Soldiers, Inj ..

2 minutes ago

Up-gradation of Peshawar High Court website direct ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks committee's report on s ..

5 minutes ago

Leinster's clash with Toulon off due to Covid-19 c ..

5 minutes ago

Dry weather to persist in most parts

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.