Economically strong Pakistan help guarantee Kashmir freedom: PM AJK

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday said economically and politically stable Pakistan is the greater guarantee of the liberation of Occupied Kashmir .

In a statement issued here the Prime Minister said a strong and stable Pakistan was the ultimate destination of the Kashmiri people and could play a dynamic role in projecting the issue of Kashmir at international fora effectively.

Haider said taking decisions in the interest of Pakistan was the prime responsibility of the government but as long as the relation with India was concerned, it was a delicate and sensitive issue.

He expressed his concern over the restoration of trade relation with India and called for taking Kashmiri on board after the illegal and unconstitutional decision taken by the Indian government on August 5, 2019.

Farooq Haider said Kashmiris have been offering matchless sacrifices for the liberation of their mother land from Indian clutches and the decision of their fate should be taken in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.