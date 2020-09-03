UrduPoint.com
Farooq Haider Lauds Doctors, Paramedics Vibrant Role In Combating COVID-19 In AJK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:35 PM

Farooq Haider lauds doctors, paramedics vibrant role in combating COVID-19 in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has highly appreciated the role of Doctors and Paramedics to control Covid- 9 pandemic in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has highly appreciated the role of Doctors and Paramedics to control Covid- 9 pandemic in the state.

Addressing a ceremony held in the State's metropolis in connection with the distribution of motor cycles among the vaccination of EPI program on Thursday, the Prime Minister announced 176 employees of NISP project on permanent footing and said that the government is giving special importance to the health sector and maximum funds will be given to the health sector.

He said steps have been intensified to provide clean drinking water to the people and added that the government during its tenure has maintained financial discipline and has taken serious decisions to make the state self-sufficient.

He urged the people to take precautionary measures to further control the corona virus and lauded the role of Doctors and paramedical staff for their untiring efforts to prevent the COVID-19.

He said Azad Kashmir is ahead with regard to health education and infrastructure as compared to the other provinces of Pakistan and pointed out we are duty bound to service the people with missionary zeal and commitment.

He said modern machinery will be provided to eight district hospitals of the state, while 200 beds will be added in Kotli hospital and 70 beds will also be added in Muzaffarabad hospital to cater the increasing demand of the patients.

