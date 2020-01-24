(@imziishan)

Senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has said that India is going to celebrate its Republic Day on 26th January but it has deprived the Kashmiri's of their inalienable right to self-determination and is grossly violating their basic rights, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has said that India is going to celebrate its Republic Day on 26th January but it has deprived the Kashmiri's of their inalienable right to self-determination and is grossly violating their basic rights, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and the situation in the south Asian region was deteriorating by the delay in the fulfillment of the promise made by the Indian leaders of giving the Kashmiri's their birthright to self-determination.

He said that the worst human rights violation in the world was to usurp people's fundamental right, the right to freedom, and Kashmiri's had been deprived of this right for the last over seventy two years which was very deplorable.

He said that India had promised to give the Kashmiri's their right to self-determination decades ago but the commitment had not been fulfilled yet.

He said that relations between Pakistan and India would improve with the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute and the entire region would witness economic prosperity.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt appealed to the international community to take notice of the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and put pressure on India to grant the Kashmiri's their right to self-determination.