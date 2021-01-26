UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Claim Of Big Democracy Is Totally A Fraud: AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:21 PM

Indian claim of big democracy is totally a fraud: AJK PM

Commenting on Indian Republic Day, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said Indian claim to be a big democracy of the world was totally a fraud merely aimed at to hoodwink the international community of the true ugly picture of turbulent India

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) : Commenting on Indian Republic Day, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said Indian claim to be a big democracy of the world was totally a fraud merely aimed at to hoodwink the international community of the true ugly picture of turbulent India.

He, in a statement, said, "In fact, India is a terrorist state with aggressive posture and expansionism designs where the minorities were totally unsaved".

He said India had intensified the reign of terror for the last over seven decades to crush the indigenous peaceful freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

The prime minister said Kashmiri people had been offering unprecedented sacrifices with men and material which had no example in the past.

He urged the United Nations to implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for establishing durable and ever lasting peace in the region.

As reported earlier, Jammu and Kashmir people living both sides of the line of control observed Indian Republic Day as a 'black day' to invite the world attention towards gruesome human rights violations and continued denial by India to grant the Kashmiri people their right to self determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Related Topics

India Terrorist Prime Minister World United Nations Line Of Control Democracy Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

'India's terrorcracy, not democracy'; says Governo ..

5 minutes ago

CS directs for chalking out plan to curb kite flyi ..

8 minutes ago

Fai slams India's rights abuses in Kashmir, disreg ..

8 minutes ago

SI suspended for misbehaving with woman

8 minutes ago

Americans' Satisfaction With Nation's Direction Di ..

8 minutes ago

SU announces exam forms' submission schedule

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.