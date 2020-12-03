UrduPoint.com
Indian Govt Committing Fraud With Kashmiris In Name Of DDC Polls: Bhim Singh

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:50 PM

Indian govt committing fraud with Kashmiris in name of DDC polls: Bhim Singh

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, founder of Panthers Party, Prof Bhim Singh Thursday said that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government is committing fraud with the Kashmiri people in the name of District Development Council (DDC) elections

According to Kashmir media Service, Prof Bhim Singh addressing media persons in Jammu said that democracy and the DDC elections in the territory had been apparently hijacked by the present Indian government and their agents in IIOJK.

He strongly criticized New Delhi for ordering election in the territory without holding delimitation of the respective constituencies.

"The Government has blindly ordered 14 DDC Constituencies in every district of the Union Territory without following any norms of the delimitation," he said, adding it all looks bizarre and a joke with the helpless and innocent population of the territory.

Bhim Singh said that the act of the BJP government was totally discriminatory and unethical, adding that the peace-loving masses of Kashmir would not accept it.

He also demanded immediate restoration of statehood to IIOJK.

