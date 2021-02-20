Indian police arrest six youth in IIOJK

Indian police arrested six innocent Kashmiri youth from different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Indian police arrested six innocent Kashmiri youth from different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

The police arrested two youth identified as Abid Waza and Shabbir Ahmed Gujjar during a cordon and search operation near Papachan Bridge in Bandipora.

The youth were labeled by the police as over-ground workers of a freedom organization, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The police took into custody two other youth, Suhail Ahmed Mir and Owais Manzoor Sofi, from Islamabad district. The police also arrested Mudasir Ahmed in Baghat Barzulla area of Srinagar and Vilayat Aziz Mir from Pulwama.