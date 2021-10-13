UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Practice Torture In Kashmir, Pakistan Tells UN Rights Expert

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:45 PM

Indian troops practice torture in Kashmir, Pakistan tells UN rights expert

Pakistan has told an independent UN human rights expert that Indian security forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir indulge in torture and ill-treatment, but they deny facts, responsibility and wrongfulness

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan has told an independent UN human rights expert that Indian security forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir indulge in torture and ill-treatment, but they deny facts, responsibility and wrongfulness.

During an interactive dialogue with the expert, Nils Melzer, who is Special Rapporteur on torture, Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem pointedly asked him how the Indian occupying forces can be held accountable for the breach of the prohibition of torture.

She also posed the question whether an international commission of inquiry, proposed by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for Jammu and Kashmir, could help end the culture of impunity to prevent endemic torture.

In response, Melzer said that human rights experts could not answer that question, rather the "Security Council should deal with this."� While the normative and institutional mechanisms were there for accountability, due to power politics and the lack of will, these are not utilized, he went to say.

The exchange took place on Tuesday in the General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with social, cultural and Humanitarian issues.

Before posing her questions, Ms Saleem, a counsellor in the Pakistan Mission to the UN, said that torture and ill-treatment continues to be practiced with almost complete impunity in various parts of the world, in particular in situations of foreign occupation such as Jammu and Kashmir.

"Systematic denial, obfuscation, deliberate obstruction, and purposeful evasion of accountability of Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has resulted in widespread use of torture on innocent men, women, and children," she said.

"The occupation forces, who are perpetrating torture, indulge in all three patterns of denial identified by the Special Rapporteur, i.e. denial of facts, responsibility, and wrongfulness, said Ms. Saleem, a visually impaired diplomat.

Since 1989, she pointed out, more than 162,000 Kashmiris have been subjected to inhuman torture by occupation forces which include stripping naked, beatings with wooden sticks and iron rods, heavy roller treatment, water-boarding, electrocution, hanging from the ceiling, dunking detainees' head in water mixed with chilli powder, burning of the body with iron rods, solitary confinement, sleep deprivation, sexualized torture including rape and sodomy.

The use of torture as an instrument of Indian state policy in Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani delegate said, has been documented in the two reports of the OHCHR (Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights), several reports of Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and the international media.

An Indian delegate denied that his country practiced torture and accused Pakistan of misusing the United Nations platform.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India World United Nations Exchange Water Civil Society Amnesty International Jammu Women Media All From

Recent Stories

Pak, Hungary to increases trade to US $ 250 millio ..

Pak, Hungary to increases trade to US $ 250 million: Hungary's envoy

21 seconds ago
 Ethiopia reports 842 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 842 new COVID-19 cases

23 seconds ago
 Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

25 seconds ago
 Covid-19 national positivity ratio recorded above ..

Covid-19 national positivity ratio recorded above 2%

28 seconds ago
 Kiev Awaits Moscow's Clear Response on Proposal to ..

Kiev Awaits Moscow's Clear Response on Proposal to Hold Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting

5 minutes ago
 Demise of Shaikh Tajammul great loss to freedom st ..

Demise of Shaikh Tajammul great loss to freedom struggle, say speakers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.