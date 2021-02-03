UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:19 PM

JI women stage rally to show solidarity with Kashmiris

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) women wing staged a protest rally here on Wednesday to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to mark solidarity day to be observed on February 05 in Pakistan.

The rally led by JI women wing leader Rukhsana Tanveer, Mehnaz Amir, Saira Khaleeq and former district Amir Hafiz Tahir Majeed and participated by hundreds of workers including children marched towards Radio Pakistan roundabout from Hyderabad Press Club.

The participants of the rally also chanted slogans against India, demanding right to self determination for Kahsmiris who are continuously under siege of Indian occupation forces since Aug 05, 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, they said Pakistani people would continue to support oppressed Kashmiris and demanded of the international community to take notice of gross human right violation of Indian forces in IIOJK.

They also demanded for immediate implementation on United Nations Security Council Resolutions which called for holding plebiscite to resolve decades old Kashmir dispute as only people of the occupied territory have the right to decide their future.

The protesters carrying Kashmiri flags, banners, placards and wearing black ribbons around their heads chanted slogans in favour of their Kashmiri brethren.

