JK Salvation Movement Commemorate Martyrs Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:37 PM

Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement chairman Zafar Akbar has paid rich tributes to July 13 martyrs and said that they are beacon lights for the ongoing movement

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) : Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement chairman Zafar Akbar has paid rich tributes to July 13 martyrs and said that they are beacon lights for the ongoing movement .In an statement he said "the martyrs of Kashmr are our heroes of the struggle against suppression and subjugation.

We remember these martyrs who protested against the prosecution of Abdul Qadeer Khan who raised his voice against the autocratic Dogra rule", he added.Zafar Akbar said that they raised their voice for justice ,freedom of speech and to uphold principal of natural justice and their birth right of freedom from suppression and oppression."It is our duty to follow their unaccomplished mission and protect unique political identity .July 13, 1931 as a historic day in the "resistance history of Kashmir", he added.

