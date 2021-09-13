UrduPoint.com

JKNF Lauds UN Rapporteurs' Assertions On Sehrai's Custodial Killing In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:21 PM

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Monday lauded the four UN Special Rapporteurs' remarks regarding the custodial killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and arrest of his sons

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 13 (APP):Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Monday lauded the four UN Special Rapporteurs' remarks regarding the custodial killing of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and arrest of his sons.

The National Front spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that the UN special Rapporteurs' official communication to the government of India serves as a bill of indictment against the BJP government's destructive role in Kashmir. Referring to the abuse of power by the Indian occupation forces, the spokesman said that the authorities at the helm of affairs were shamelessly using black laws such as PSA, UAPA and others to intimidate, harass and humiliate Kashmiris.

He said that JKLF chairman's death in Kotbhalwal jail in Jammu and arrest of his two sons after the funeral speaks volumes about the occupation authorities' callous difference towards the sufferings of Kashmiri people who he said were not allowed to mourn the death of their beloved ones.

More Stories From Kashmir

