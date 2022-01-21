UrduPoint.com

LFK Launches Dossier On Extra-judicial Execution Of Zia Mustafa

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 07:59 PM

LFK launches dossier on extra-judicial execution of Zia Mustafa

Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK) has launched a comprehensive dossier on Zia Mustafa's extra-judicial execution in a staged encounter at Poonch Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK) has launched a comprehensive dossier on Zia Mustafa's extra-judicial execution in a staged encounter at Poonch Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

To highlight the ongoing situation in IIOJK, the LFK on Friday organized a roundtable debate titled "Investigation War Crime Cases in IIOJK", here at a local hotel.

According to the dossier, the 15-year-old Zia Mustafa from Rawalakot AJK inadvertently crossed the Line of Control on January 13, 2003 and was arrested by Indian occupying forces. The family members of Zia Mustafa lodged a missing report before the concerned police station.

The army and Jammu Kashmir police led by the then Director General of Police A K Suri gave a joint press conference to the Indian media on April 11, 2003 projecting and presenting Zia as a foreign militant, allegedly involved in so called terror incident.

However, the dossier reports that Zia was a minor when he crossed the border unknowingly and later, was falsely implicated in militancy by the Indian forces and agencies.

The report further states that the trial court in Shopian, Kashmir framed charges against Zia under Sections 302, 120b, 450, 395, of IPC; 7/27 PACT; 2/3 IMCO. However, the state out of prosecution witnesses failed to produce a single piece of evidence against Zia. Accordingly, the court closed the prosecution evidence. The State of Jammu and Kashmir filed a criminal appeal before the Jammu and Kashmir high court Srinagar Wing, which was meritless and accordingly dismissed by the court.

The state again approached the supreme court of India and filed a criminal appeal 39899/2018 with the condonation of delay application which was still pending.

Zia's lawyer Mubashir Gattoo while talking to local media said Zia an under trial for 17 years was facing a case before session's court, but there was no evidence for his conviction.

The dossier highlights the extra-judicial execution of an under trial who was in a judicial custody when the joint counter insurgent group including Indian army without following the mandate of law took Zia outside the jail and killed him in a staged encounter.

The dossier also reveals the important documents showing Zia a minor boy at the date of his arrest, moreover, the prisoners list exchanged by the foreign offices listed Zia an under trial prisoner. It highlights the 111 fake encounters and the alleged perpetrators involved in these war crimes.

The LFK held a roundtable debate inviting law experts and key stakeholders on the 'universal jurisdiction' case submitted before the metropolitan war crime unit in the United Kingdom.

The experts hailed the efforts of Stoke White Investigation Unit for filing a suit against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other six Indian officials responsible for torture and extra-judicial killing of the duo.

Dr Muhammad Mushtaq, former Director General of Sharia academy eulogized the remarkable work of Stoke White and also pitched for constitution of war crime tribunal for the crime against humanity in IIOJK.

Hakan Camuz said that he hoped that the request to British police seeking the arrest of Indian officials would be followed by other legal actions also focusing on Kashmir.

He added the Stoke White was sure that it was not going to be the last one, there would probably be many more applications.

Towards the end, Executive Director Nasir Qadri said this is the beginning of lawfare against the occupier and his organization would further pursue the war crime cases to different available forums so that the perpetrators involved were apprehended for their crimes.

He further said Kashmir had faced worst human carnage for the last 74 years and the international community could no longer be silent spectators to India's atrocity crimes and impunity.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Supreme Court Army Police Prisoner Police Station Jail Narendra Modi Hotel Jammu Srinagar Nasir Stoke United Kingdom Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir January April Border Criminals Family Media From Court

Recent Stories

CM approves addl DGPR post in Multan

CM approves addl DGPR post in Multan

31 seconds ago
 Merkel Snubs Dinner Invitation From Future Head of ..

Merkel Snubs Dinner Invitation From Future Head of Christian Democrats - Reports

33 seconds ago
 Tahir Ashrafi meets CM Buzdar

Tahir Ashrafi meets CM Buzdar

36 seconds ago
 Car lifter held after shootout with cops

Car lifter held after shootout with cops

3 minutes ago
 Beijing Subway to Enhance Security Measures Ahead ..

Beijing Subway to Enhance Security Measures Ahead of Olympics

3 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Urges West to 'Put the Brakes' on Ryana ..

Lukashenko Urges West to 'Put the Brakes' on Ryanair Flight Incident

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.