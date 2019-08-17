UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Medical Community Condemns Atrocities In Held Kashmir

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 07:27 PM

Medical community condemns atrocities in Held Kashmir

The staff of Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences have condemned Indian atrocities in Held Jammu & Kashmir, where the Indian forces are killing the innocent people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The staff of Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences have condemned Indian atrocities in Held Jammu & Kashmir, where the Indian forces are killing the innocent people.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar and head of Punjab Institute of Neuro-sciences Prof Khalid Mahmood said that India had been violating all international principles of independence and using force to pressurize the Kashmiri leaders.

Prof Alfareed Zafar said that like other segments of the society, doctors and medical staff of Post-graduate Medical Institute, Ameer-Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital also expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that all doctors and staff of Punjab Institute of Neuro-sciences had proven their commitment with the Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Lahore Punjab Jammu Independence All

Recent Stories

Asar Ali, a Ph.D researcher submits his thesis

4 minutes ago

KP Inter-Club Taekwondo Championship from August 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Ali Zaid appeals for active participation in Clean ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority launches new electronic syst ..

16 minutes ago

PTA asks mobile users to register both IMEI slots ..

17 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh claims unity among PPP worker ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.