Medical community condemns atrocities in Held Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The staff of Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences have condemned Indian atrocities in Held Jammu & Kashmir, where the Indian forces are killing the innocent people.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar and head of Punjab Institute of Neuro-sciences Prof Khalid Mahmood said that India had been violating all international principles of independence and using force to pressurize the Kashmiri leaders.

Prof Alfareed Zafar said that like other segments of the society, doctors and medical staff of Post-graduate Medical Institute, Ameer-Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital also expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that all doctors and staff of Punjab Institute of Neuro-sciences had proven their commitment with the Kashmiris.