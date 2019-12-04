Millennium signature campaign for Kashmiris started

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Millennium signature campaign to express solidarity with Kashmir started here on Wednesday at the lawn of Deputy Commissioner Office.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry said that voice needs to be raised at United Nations for right to self determination of Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He said that Kashmiris have right to get free from unlawful usurping by Indian armed forces. He said that decades long struggle of Kashmiris will bear the fruit shortly.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam had termed Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan and we can never leave our Kashmiri brothers and sisters alone.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and other officers signed for Millennium Signature campaign.