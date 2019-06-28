Mirpur retains seasoned police officer as SSP: Distinguished AJK Police Officer Raja Irfan Salim inducted as District Police Chief.

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) : Distinguished seasoned AJK Police Service officer Raja Irfan Salim has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police at Mirpur , Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was officially said.

Irfan Salim, currently performing as SP Kotli, was transferred and posted as SSP Mirpur, an official notification issued by AJK Government on Friday said.

He will assume the charge of his new assignment on Saturday. He was, by now, performing as S.P Kotli district since about past two years.

Irfan Salim has replaced Syed Riaz Bukhari,, who has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, (Reserve), according to the official notification.

It may be added that Irfan had, earlier, successfully performed in the same position as SSP Mirpur for a long time till about a couple of years where he emerged as the dynamic and most capable, talented, brave, vibrant professional police officer because of his outstanding performance, professional skills and command.

The newly re-inducted Mirpur SSP Raja Irfan Salim has distinguished career spreading over 29-year service in the AJK Police Service which he had joined in 1990.

Irfan Salim, the bearers of President Police Medal, attained so many laurels as a result of his outstanding performance following his dedication to the duties because of his extra-ordinary intellect and professional skills for wiping out crimes from their roots in AJK, In year 2010, he emerged as most intelligent and competent investigating officer of the AJK police in his capacity as then SSP, SP and DSP after he unearthed and nabbed various inter-provincial bandits including various most-wanted absconded accused of involved in murder, dacoity and abduction for ransom cases cases, reported in Mirpur district by arresting the inter-provincial gang of bandits , involved in the murder, robbery and dacoity cases.

He was awarded the pride of performance the top certificates of appreciation for several times besides cash awards by AJK Police Chief in acknowledgment of his great services successfully combating the crimes of serious nature including the criminals.

Irfan has also the distinction of securing top position in the departmental evaluation of performance amongst the best officers of AJK police.