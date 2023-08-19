Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Mirwaiz continues to face restrictions on Friday prayers

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) , Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Mohammed Umar Farooq was once again prevented from leading the Majlis-e-waz-o-tableg and offering the obligatory Jumma prayers for the 208th consecutive Friday at Jama Masjid in Srinagar.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid has reported in a statement that its intention is to pursue legal action against the continuous house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq by the administration installed by Delhi.

The report states that news circulated on social media indicating the possibility of Mirwaiz's attendance at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, following an interview with the "Lieutenant Governor" of the State, where he suggested that Mirwaiz might be allowed to offer Friday prayers there. Seeking clarity on this matter, Anjuman reached out to the concerned police authorities in Srinagar.

However, the authorities stated that they had not received any communication from higher authorities regarding the matter, leading to the continuation of Mirwaiz's detention.

Despite conflicting statements and repeated appeals for his release, Mirwaiz has remained under house detention for the past four years.

In response, Anjuman has announced Mirwaiz's decision to take the legal route by sending a legal notice to the concerned authorities.

This step aims to clarify his status and initiate proceedings for his release from house detention, ensuring that his religious and public obligations are not further compromised.

The Anjuman expressed hope that through legal channels, Mirwaiz's relief would be secured, enabling his return to the centuries-old Jama Masjid's silent pulpit.

The people, eagerly awaiting his presence, anticipate hearing him once again address them from this historic place of worship.

More Stories From Kashmir