UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Regime Grilled For Risking Kashmiris' Lives In Tourism Name

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:28 PM

Modi regime grilled for risking Kashmiris' lives in tourism name

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum has come down heavily on Modi regime for risking the lives of Kashmiri people for encouraging assembly of people in places like tourist gardens despite a surge in cases of deadly coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum has come down heavily on Modi regime for risking the lives of Kashmiri people for encouraging assembly of people in places like tourist gardens despite a surge in cases of deadly coronavirus.

According to Kashmir Media Service, JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani expressed anguish over the strange attitude of the regime for not having taken precautionary measures in accordance with the ever increasing flow of tourists in the gardens especially the Tulip Garden where scores of people from diverse habitats visit daily posing a threat to the safety of health amid the pandemic.

The doctors have already raised alarm over unavailability of beds in hospitals and the contagion that has killed millions worldwide and Jammu and Kashmir is no exception.

Wani cautioned the authorities of the consequences if preventive measures, like closing the tourist gardens particularly the Tulip Garden and banning the events that invite gatherings, were not taken at right time.

He said experience of infrastructure and the hardships in the times of first wave of corona should serve as an eye opener where patients were lying in hospitals without the ventilators and the other necessary equipment.

Taking a dig on the organizers of Fashion Show at Tagore Hall Srinagar, Wani strongly opposes such moves as ours is a society of modesty living under the parameters of islam.

Wani said that JKCSF is not against talent, skills earning a livelihood but in Kashmiri society there is no place for immodesty and waywardness in the name of culture and fashion.

Related Topics

Assembly Civil Society Visit Jammu Srinagar Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NUST inks MoU with Ministry of Railways

28 seconds ago

Eighth season of NAS Sports Tournament opens on We ..

2 minutes ago

Pre-Ramadan price hike grips country: Mian Zahid H ..

20 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Extends Ramadan 1442H Greeti ..

20 minutes ago

Australia's vaccine rollout delay may cause huge c ..

4 minutes ago

Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine condoles demise of IA ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.