Modi regime grilled for risking Kashmiris' lives in tourism name

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum has come down heavily on Modi regime for risking the lives of Kashmiri people for encouraging assembly of people in places like tourist gardens despite a surge in cases of deadly coronavirus.

According to Kashmir Media Service, JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani expressed anguish over the strange attitude of the regime for not having taken precautionary measures in accordance with the ever increasing flow of tourists in the gardens especially the Tulip Garden where scores of people from diverse habitats visit daily posing a threat to the safety of health amid the pandemic.

The doctors have already raised alarm over unavailability of beds in hospitals and the contagion that has killed millions worldwide and Jammu and Kashmir is no exception.

Wani cautioned the authorities of the consequences if preventive measures, like closing the tourist gardens particularly the Tulip Garden and banning the events that invite gatherings, were not taken at right time.

He said experience of infrastructure and the hardships in the times of first wave of corona should serve as an eye opener where patients were lying in hospitals without the ventilators and the other necessary equipment.

Taking a dig on the organizers of Fashion Show at Tagore Hall Srinagar, Wani strongly opposes such moves as ours is a society of modesty living under the parameters of islam.

Wani said that JKCSF is not against talent, skills earning a livelihood but in Kashmiri society there is no place for immodesty and waywardness in the name of culture and fashion.