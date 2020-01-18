UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Azad Jammu And Kashmir Raps Indian General Rawat For Threatening De-radicalization Of Kashmiri Youth In IOK

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 04:42 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Azad Jammu and Kashmir raps Indian General Rawat for threatening de-radicalization of Kashmiri youth in IOK

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday expressed grave concern about the recent statement made by Indian Chief of Defense Staff, Bipin Rawat wherein he announced that Kashmiri children will be put in concentration centers where they will be de-radicalized

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday expressed grave concern about the recent statement made by Indian Chief of Defense Staff, Bipin Rawat wherein he announced that Kashmiri children will be put in concentration centers where they will be de-radicalized.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the PTI AJK General Secretary Raja Musaadiq Khan termed it another cheap trick meant to spread fear among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "This step was on cards since August 5 when arbitrarily Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir statehood were downgraded to a union territory and its Article 35-A was revoked to pay the way for the settlement of the non-Kashmiri Indian into the Held Valley aimed at to change the demographic character of the Muslim majority disputed State", Khan said. He feared that these de-radicalization camps might involve confinement of the young Kashmiri boys and girls.

Mussadaq Khan called upon the international community and particularity UN Security Council to take immediate notice of this extremely hostile statement of the Indian general, by categorically taking position on this at the UNHCR assure Kashmiri people that it won't let this tragedy befall on the Kashmiri populace.

"This type of statements further aggravates the already fragile situation, he observed. "Therefore, the UNSC should speak for the people of Kashmir as they are not allowed to speak for themselves. Their all leaders, intellectuals, lawyers have been thrown behind the bars", the PTI AJK leader said.

Khan reminded the UNSG that General Rawat has a history of using hard-nosed tactics against young Kashmiris. "He is one who gave an award to a major who had tied a young Kashmiri man to an army jeep and used him as a human shield against stone-throwers just three years ago. He also publicly expressed wished to kill innocent people saying that "I wish these people, instead of throwing stones at us, were firing weapons at us. Then I would have been happy.", the PTI AJK leader added.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army United Nations Lawyers Young Jammu Man Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Muslim All UNHCR Jeep Bipin Rawat

Recent Stories

Nafisa Shah’s name is not in the list of benefic ..

3 minutes ago

People in need of online psycho-social counselling ..

42 seconds ago

ZHO provides world-class healthcare to its student ..

13 minutes ago

Three suspects held in Multan

46 seconds ago

“Internal things should be discussed internally ..

20 minutes ago

DC orders for providing clean water, cleanliness, ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.