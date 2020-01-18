Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Azad Jammu and Kashmir raps Indian General Rawat for threatening de-radicalization of Kashmiri youth in IOK

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday expressed grave concern about the recent statement made by Indian Chief of Defense Staff, Bipin Rawat wherein he announced that Kashmiri children will be put in concentration centers where they will be de-radicalized

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday expressed grave concern about the recent statement made by Indian Chief of Defense Staff, Bipin Rawat wherein he announced that Kashmiri children will be put in concentration centers where they will be de-radicalized.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the PTI AJK General Secretary Raja Musaadiq Khan termed it another cheap trick meant to spread fear among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "This step was on cards since August 5 when arbitrarily Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir statehood were downgraded to a union territory and its Article 35-A was revoked to pay the way for the settlement of the non-Kashmiri Indian into the Held Valley aimed at to change the demographic character of the Muslim majority disputed State", Khan said. He feared that these de-radicalization camps might involve confinement of the young Kashmiri boys and girls.

Mussadaq Khan called upon the international community and particularity UN Security Council to take immediate notice of this extremely hostile statement of the Indian general, by categorically taking position on this at the UNHCR assure Kashmiri people that it won't let this tragedy befall on the Kashmiri populace.

"This type of statements further aggravates the already fragile situation, he observed. "Therefore, the UNSC should speak for the people of Kashmir as they are not allowed to speak for themselves. Their all leaders, intellectuals, lawyers have been thrown behind the bars", the PTI AJK leader said.

Khan reminded the UNSG that General Rawat has a history of using hard-nosed tactics against young Kashmiris. "He is one who gave an award to a major who had tied a young Kashmiri man to an army jeep and used him as a human shield against stone-throwers just three years ago. He also publicly expressed wished to kill innocent people saying that "I wish these people, instead of throwing stones at us, were firing weapons at us. Then I would have been happy.", the PTI AJK leader added.

APP / AHR.