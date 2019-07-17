UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest JI Leader Under Draconian Law PSA In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:26 PM

Police arrest JI leader under draconian law PSA in IOK

Indian authorities have arrested the aged leader and former General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami, Ghulam Qadir Lone, under black law, Public Safety Act in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Indian authorities have arrested the aged leader and former General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami, Ghulam Qadir Lone, under black law, Public Safety Act in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ghulam Qadir Lone was summoned at Kralgund Police Station of Handwara and was detained under draconian law Public Safety Act.

He was then shifted to Mattan Jail.

Jamaat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar while condemning the fresh arrest spree of party leaders and activists by Indian police termed the ongoing harassment as an exercise of political vendetta.

Since government of India banned the socio-politico-religious organization Jamaat-e-Islami in occupied Kashmir, party has stopped all its peaceful, political, social and democratic activities in the territory.

