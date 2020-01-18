Preparations afoot to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) : The people and the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as well as all social, political and human rights organizations across AJK have started brisk preparations to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 05 to be commemorated across the country including AJK to reiterate full solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom primarily based on with the prime spirit to achieve their globally-acknowledged right to self determination as enshrined in the international norms in form of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir issue.

"In AJK, masses from all segments of the civil society are actively engaged to chalk out elaborate programs to re-pledge their solidarity with the people of Pakistan in a dignified manner on Kashmir Solidarity Day", organizers said.

This year, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed in most tragic scenario that was followed by August 05, last year sinister act of scrapping special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir State by the hardliner Modi led Indian government through abrogation of the Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution. The bleeding occupied valley has been turned into the world's largest prison following imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the occupational Indian guns.

"Kashmir Solidarity Day is one of the occasions of significance in Kashmir which is celebrated every year to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and to achieve their globally acknowledged right to self determination", said Sardar Amjad Yousaf, renowned Kashmiri human rights activist and Executive Director of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR).

Talking to APP late Friday, he said the day is most valuable for the Kashmiri people inhibiting either side of the Line of Control and rest of the world. Amjad Yousaf said that the Kashmir Solidarity Day was the day in the life of Kashmirs which was known as the land of beauty.

He said that the Day was being celebrated by the Pakistani nation, the government as well as in Azad Jammu Kashmir to renew the bondage of long and deep rooted love and affection by the people and the government of Pakistan which they have for their brethren of Jammu and Kashmir by extending all possible moral political and diplomatic support to their indigenous struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches, he added.

The KIIR ED was of the view that despite all August 05, 2019 like forces, coercive tactics Kashmir was the internationally-acknowledged core tripartite issue among India Pakistan and people of Jammu Kashmir. This remains a flash point between the two neighbors and has also lead to three wars between them. He said that the freedom and human rights loving world community always stress the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan to avert any eventuality that may cause a catastrophe in the region.

He recalled that Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed on 5 February every year since 1975 when late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave a country-wide wheel jam protest call against the then Indra-Abdullah accord denying all international norms and commitments about the peaceful solution of Kashmir issue besides against the long Indian unlawful occupation of bulk of Jammu and Kashmir against the aspirations of the people of the State .

The ongoing uprising against the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir began in 1989 and in view of the popularity of this indigenous uprising, the then Pakistan government had made it official and declared this a public holiday in 1990.

Ever since this declaration, each year, February 5 is observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day by Pakistanis throughout Pakistan and abroad as well as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He added that Kashmir Solidarity Day 2020 will prove to be a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end securing its complete success.

