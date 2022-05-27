Provision of security to the local, foreign workers in Hazara our top priority: Mirwais Niaz

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Friday paid a detailed visit to Circle Balakot of Mansehra District where he visited Kaghan Police Station and reviewed the security measures of the Suki Kinari Hydro Power Project

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz Friday paid a detailed visit to Circle Balakot of Mansehra District where he visited Kaghan Police Station and reviewed the security measures of the Suki Kinari Hydro Power Project.

While giving the instructions the DIG said that Kaghan Police Station and adjoining police posts in Hazara Region are the most important where thousands of tourists visit every year, Kaghan police should make it possible to provide the best facilities to the tourists and raise the flag of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and good image of Hazara Police in the world.

On this occasion, Mirwais Niaz also visited the Gutti Das police post which was set on fire by miscreants during the snowfall and said that those who have damaged government property are not entitled to any amnesty, arrest the accused and present them before the court of law. He said that search and strike operations should be carried out in the area and legal action should be taken against criminals.

The DIG also instructed the police officers regarding the security of the Suki Kanari Hydropower Project and said that providing protection to the local and foreign workers on the power project is one of the top priorities of the Hazara Police.

Police officers should remain alert during their duty, and protect public and private properties and equipment on the project site, we need transparency and improvement in our duties to curb the nefarious intentions of thieves, robbers and terrorists, so be alert and perform your duties, adding Mirwais Niaz said.

He said that make sure timely redressal of tourist grievances and also instruct transporters operating on local routes not to charge extra fares from tourists. The DIG stated that providing tourist facilities as much as possible ensures proper patrolling of police during night hours and complete protection should be provided to the tourists staying in hotels and rest houses.

Mirwais Niaz directed the police to instruct hotel, and guest house owners to keep the biodata of tourists who are staying on their premises and provide it to the concerned police station while ensuring the deployment of well-mannered, competent and highly educated police officers at Hazara Police at Tourist Facilitation Centers.

Provide all possible assistance to foreign tourists, during the day time without uniform police should be deployed on tourist spots and crowded places so that they can keep an eye on suspicious persons, adding the DIG said.