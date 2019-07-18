SCO launches its swift money-transfer service 'S PAISA' in AJK

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ): Special Communications Organization (SCO), the state-run administrator of telecom network in AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, Wednesday launched 'S PAISA' quick money transfer service in AJK to facilitate the masses seeking quick transfer and receipt of the money to and from their aspirant destinations.

AJK minister for Agriculture Masood Khalid Chaudhry launched the 'S PAISA' service at a grand colorful ceremony hosted by Mirpur Division Commanding office of the SCO at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The ceremony was largely attended by local senior officials of the civil and military administration of the SCO including DIG Police Mirpur Div. Sardar Gulfraz Khan, Station Director AK Radio Mirpur Muhammad Shakeel, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr. Farooq Noor notables, senior journalists, students, women folk from various sections of life and notables representing all segments of the civil society.

Addressing the ceremony, AJK Agriculture minister Masood Khalid Choudhry said that the sitting government was determined to extend all possible latest facilities to the AJK people including in the telecom sector to link nook and corner of the state with rest of the world.

He lauded the role of the SCO for facilitating the people across the state with latest telecom services through bridging the gaps between remote and far flung areas and rest of the world through its excellent network of telecom products including land line, scom / mobile, internet / DSL services, harmonious to the need of the modern era.

Earlier, while unveiling the salient features of this branchless banking venture, launched with the coordination of the JS Bank, acting Commanding Officer SCO Mirpur Division Major Nouman Jameel said that the launch of S-PAISA Mobile Financial Service, despite unorthodox market dynamics, is a major stride pursuant to National Financial Inclusion Strategy of the government to cater for the needs of unbanked population of AJK.

He continued that as per the vision of Director General SCO Maj. Gen. Ali Farhan, SCO collaborated with JS Bank for provision of the financial service just through a single click of a button to bring banking services into the life of geographically isolated communities by using SCO;s dedicated mobile communication network the SCOM.

He said to achieve the task, marketing team was trained and successful trial services were launched in the holy month of Ramadan. "Sequal to this, the State Bank of Pakistan issued a regular license to SCO for launching 'S-PAISA' products on commercial basis", he added.

The acting Commanding Officer SCO stated that that S-PAISA service would be available at all customer services centers, franchisees and retailers associated with the SCO across Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Maj. Jameel said that the branchless banking service would empower and facilitate more than four million people of AJK through service swift money transfer services and convenient financial independence to local populace.

He said "with the launch of S-PAISA Money Transfer Service, AJK will witness a value addition in lives of the people of the State through transformation of sectors like trade, tourism, education and commerce.

The SCO, he said, will keep working with same dedication as per the expectations of the local population of AJK including its valued customers. "We were, we are and we will be facilitating the people of AJK with utmost devotion and a fresh resolve", he vowed.

The CO SCO thanked and felicitated JS Bank management and the S-PAISA team for their relentless hard work and support from conceptualization to the accomplishment of the gigantic project, first of its own kind, launched by the only public-sector telecom organization in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Maj. Jamil recalled that ever since the creation of SCO in 1976, it gradually started development of telecommunication infrastructure even in remote and far flung areas of AJK under challenging environments. He said ever since deregulation of telecom sector in AJK after the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005, the SCO was providing technical assistance to various other mobile operators at several locations.