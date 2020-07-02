UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Breaks Silence On Gruesome Incident In Occupied Kashmir

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 07:22 PM

UN chief breaks silence on gruesome incident in occupied Kashmir

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres while expressing grief over the killing of a grandfather with his three-year-old grandson in Sopore area of occupied Kashmir, has said that those responsible for the killing of the civilian must be brought to account

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres while expressing grief over the killing of a grandfather with his three-year-old grandson in Sopore area of occupied Kashmir, has said that those responsible for the killing of the civilian must be brought to account.

According to Kashmir Media Service on Thursday, spokesperson for the UN secretary general Stephane Dujarric, during a weekly press briefing in New York when asked about the gruesome incident, said, "We will look into it. Obviously people who were responsible need to be brought to account. But let me look further into it." Stephane Dujarric was responding to the killing of a 65-year-old Bashir Ahmed Khan during a cordon and search operation by Indian troops in Model Town area of Sopore, the other day.

The incident took a dramatic turn after a picture went viral on social media showing the three-year old grandson of the slain man crying while sitting on the body of his dead grandfather.

To ward off criticism by the international media, when Indian police tried to twist the matter, the family members of Bashir Ahmad Khan immediately intervened to reject the police claim. They said the troops shot the 65-year-old man to death after dislodging him from his car.

In reply to a question about the Indian restrictions on protests against the killings in occupied Kashmir, Dujaric said, "As anywhere, we encourage people to be, authorities to allow people to demonstrate freely and that they can express their rights to demonstrate."

