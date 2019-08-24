UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unprecedented Lockdown Badly Affects Postal Services In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:26 PM

Unprecedented lockdown badly affects postal services in IOK

The unprecedented lockdown, in Indian occupied Kashmir, has badly affected postal services in all three regions of the territory, particularly in Kashmir valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The unprecedented lockdown, in Indian occupied Kashmir, has badly affected postal services in all three regions of the territory, particularly in Kashmir valley.

Reports said there are thousands of letters waiting to be delivered as the services are yet to be restored in many areas,reported Kashmir Media Service.

The reports said that although officials of all post offices were told to join their duties on August 13, most of the post offices in the valley and five districts of Jammu region were being opened just for the sake of attendance.

As per the reports, even the head offices of the postal services are unaware of the status of their offices across the valley where telephone lines are yet to be restored.

"There are about 77 post offices in Kashmir valley, but only a few of them are working. There is a big backlog as people are sending letters in Kashmir to know the well-being of their family and friends, but they are not being delivered on time," said the reports.

The Narendra Modi-led Indian government had snapped all mobile and landline services and internet service in occupied Kashmir ahead of scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by repealing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 05.

Related Topics

India Internet Mobile Jammu August Post Family Media All Government

Recent Stories

India wants changing in IOK's demography: Experts

3 minutes ago

Mainly hot and dry weather for next 24 hours

6 minutes ago

Two men killed, another injured by unidentified pe ..

6 minutes ago

Indian CRPF officer commits suicide in IOK

6 minutes ago

121 medical officers appointed in PIMS hospital

6 minutes ago

20 children injured in a road mishap in Bannu

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.