Unprecedented lockdown badly affects postal services in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The unprecedented lockdown, in Indian occupied Kashmir, has badly affected postal services in all three regions of the territory, particularly in Kashmir valley.

Reports said there are thousands of letters waiting to be delivered as the services are yet to be restored in many areas,reported Kashmir Media Service.

The reports said that although officials of all post offices were told to join their duties on August 13, most of the post offices in the valley and five districts of Jammu region were being opened just for the sake of attendance.

As per the reports, even the head offices of the postal services are unaware of the status of their offices across the valley where telephone lines are yet to be restored.

"There are about 77 post offices in Kashmir valley, but only a few of them are working. There is a big backlog as people are sending letters in Kashmir to know the well-being of their family and friends, but they are not being delivered on time," said the reports.

The Narendra Modi-led Indian government had snapped all mobile and landline services and internet service in occupied Kashmir ahead of scrapping of special status of Jammu and Kashmir by repealing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 05.