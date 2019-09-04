UrduPoint.com
Water In Second Largest AJK-based Reservoir Rose To The Level Of 1221.25 Feet

Water in second largest AJK-based reservoir rose to the level of 1221.25 feet

The country's second biggest reservoir the Mangla Dam reached its maximum conservation level as it attained the level of 1221.25 feet above mean sea level on Wednesday, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) : The country's second biggest reservoir the Mangla Dam reached its maximum conservation level as it attained the level of 1221.25 feet above mean sea level on Wednesday, official sources said.

Following full melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, Water level in country's second biggest Mirpur AJK-based Mangla dam is swiftly rising as water level is rapidly getting close to its stipulated highest level, the official sources told APP here on Wednesday.

The water level in the reservoir was recorded as 1221.25 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 5.773 MAF.

The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet.

The inflows of water of Jhelum river at Mangla was reported 19300 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs from the Mangla reservoir, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Wednesday as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 152600 cusecs and Outflows 152600 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 21100 cusecs and Outflows 21100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 19300 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 57300 cusecs and Outflows 25600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 181900 cusecs and Outflows 173700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 190200 cusecs and Outflows 168900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 171500 cusecs and Outflows 150300 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 45000 cusecs and Outflows 28800 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 165200 cusecs and Outflows 140800 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 133700 cusecs and Outflows 82400 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 98500 cusecs and Outflows 85800 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 6.049 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1221.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.773 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 649.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.278 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Wednesday, the sources added.

