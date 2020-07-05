4,500 Holstein cows arrive in Abu Dhabi to enhance food security

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) The first shipment of some 4,500 Holstein cows, one of the best breeds for milk production, have arrived at the Khalifa Port from the Republic of Uruguay.

The shipment was sent through ZAIN 1 specifically designed for shipping livestock between continents, on the directives of the leadership of the UAE to enhance food security in the country.

The import of the Holstein breed is done within a record time of fewer than 40 days from the date of the import to the arrival of the shipment at the Khalifa Port, where Federal, local government and international companies joined forces to receive the shipment. These included the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Food Security Office, Abu Dhabi Ports, Khalifa Port, General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, Gladinor Co., Mira International Shipping Co. under the supervision and management of Emirates Future Co. and Al Ain Farms.

This shipment is the first of the scheduled shipments, and many more will follow in the upcoming period. They are the beginning of an ambitious launch for the largest dairy cattle breeding project in the UAE to enhance food security locally.

Speaking on the occasion, Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, said, "The UAE has a strong and flexible food system and can cope with all current and future changes. The wise leadership devotes the utmost importance to increase local food production, by enhancing cooperation and partnerships with various relevant local and global entities within the framework of the National Food Security Strategy, aimed at increasing possible local production via technology.

"The arrival of the first Holstein breeds shipment is a perfect step in strengthening the country's efforts to enhance local production and place it in all UAE markets."

Emirates Future Co.

had completed the import after verifying that all health requirements were fulfilled and laboratory tests for livestock were carried out based on the instructions of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. The company, in cooperation with partners, also studied the health reports of the World Organisation for Animal Health, OIE, in all countries, and ensured that the epidemiological situation of the coronavirus does not affect the safety and timing of import of the living livestock.

The cows were also transported through an integrated fleet of transport trucks intended for transporting livestock to the port in Uruguay, while they were received at shipping and follow-up points at the port, and then they shipped onto ZAIN 1. The cows were distributed to the barns designated for them on the ship with safety standards followed and OIE requirements for transporting livestock fulfilled. After completing the shipment of the cows and issuing the necessary reports to start the stage of maritime shipping, the ship headed to Abu Dhabi.

On arrival, the cows were examined by the specialised veterinarian to make sure that there were no pathological symptoms, the necessary samples were taken and sent to the laboratory for the cows to be quarantined for the prescribed period. They would be released once the results were declared ensuring their safety.

In terms of completing the veterinary examination, the ministry has adopted various rapid examinations of some diseases and provided quick release services if the safety of the shipments is confirmed.

During the current global circumstances, the government has proved its worthiness and the effectiveness of its strategy in taking all necessary measures to achieve food security within the country in various food fields and sectors and ensuring the continuity of supply even during emergency conditions.