9th Pan Arab Human Genetics Conference to kick off tomorrow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) The activities of the 9th Pan Arab Human Genetics Conference will start tomorrow 8th December, 2021.

The virtual conference is scheduled to be held on December 8th and 9th, 2021.

The conference focus will be on discussing the challenges and opportunities for genomics in the Arab World. ‎The main topics to be discussed in the conference include big data genomics in ‎Arabs, new insights into rare disease, genomics and society, and the genomics ‎of infection and immunology.

The conference will feature lectures presented by a ‎number of scientists and researchers, including keynote lectures by Dr. Khaled Fakhro, Sidra Medicine Qatar, and Prof.

Dr. Evan Eicher, University of Washington, USA.

More than 1400 delegates from all over the world are expected to participate in the event.

Speaking about the scientific programme, Dr. Mahmoud Taleb Al Ali, Director of the Centre for Arab Genomic Studies and President of the Scientific Committee of 9th PAHGC, said, "This year’s scientific committee has done an excellent job selecting module topics that are relevant to the recent advances and challenges in the field of human genetics. We are very happy with the speaker lineup we have for this conference, which will not only showcase the most recent findings in the field but also tackle challenges that are specific to our region"