Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Golden Jubilee Committee meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired a meeting of the UAE's Golden Jubilee Committee, attended by H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairwoman of the Committee.

During the virtual meeting, the participants presented the First Dreamers, an initiative launched recently by the committee in collaboration with the Federal Youth Authority, to highlight the stories of individuals of have helped shape the UAE. They also discussed developments related to the committee’s programmes.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the committee members' efforts and teamwork, especially those related to launching distinguished and innovative initiatives.

He added that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has made incredible strides and will be intensifying its efforts and continuing its journey of excellence and leadership in the next 50 years, to position itself among the world's leading countries by 2071.

The efforts of the Founding Fathers have paved the way for the country’s overall development, Sheikh Abdullah continued, pointing out that the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations will include a series of initiatives that will highlight the spirit of the Union and its noble values of tolerance, coexistence and giving.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and several senior officials.