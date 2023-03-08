UrduPoint.com

ACTVET To Organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training (ACTVET) will organise the 14th edition of the Emirates Skills National Competition on 13th March 2023 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

More than 300 talented students from all around the Emirates will compete and showcase their knowledge in 23 skills at the country’s largest skills competition. The three-day competition recognises the competitors who show creativity and talent and demonstrate an outstanding performance based on the judging criteria for the chosen skill category.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTIVET, said hundreds of young Emirati in the country compete in a world of engineering and industrial skills. We work to enable citizens to develop their industrial and engineering innovation capabilities.

The National Competition is the UAE's premier event that celebrates outstanding Emirati talents in technical and vocational skills inspiring the young generation to get passionate about new trades and embrace technology-based career pathways. Annually the Competition attracts UAE Nationals, both young men and women, to compete in the field of craftsmanship and technology and be evaluated by a technical committee and internationally accredited experts based on the standards and judging criteria of the WorldSkills organisation.

Related Topics

World Technology Education UAE Abu Dhabi Young March Women Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to ..

Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to support UAE Net Zero strategi ..

2 minutes ago
 EDGE to establish joint research and development c ..

EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions ..

17 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisi ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisions for home loans and grants

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr ..

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago
 Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrat ..

Jafza records 30% growth in new customer registrations in 2022

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.