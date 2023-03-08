ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational education and Training (ACTVET) will organise the 14th edition of the Emirates Skills National Competition on 13th March 2023 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

More than 300 talented students from all around the Emirates will compete and showcase their knowledge in 23 skills at the country’s largest skills competition. The three-day competition recognises the competitors who show creativity and talent and demonstrate an outstanding performance based on the judging criteria for the chosen skill category.

Mubarak Al Shamsi, Director-General of ACTIVET, said hundreds of young Emirati in the country compete in a world of engineering and industrial skills. We work to enable citizens to develop their industrial and engineering innovation capabilities.

The National Competition is the UAE's premier event that celebrates outstanding Emirati talents in technical and vocational skills inspiring the young generation to get passionate about new trades and embrace technology-based career pathways. Annually the Competition attracts UAE Nationals, both young men and women, to compete in the field of craftsmanship and technology and be evaluated by a technical committee and internationally accredited experts based on the standards and judging criteria of the WorldSkills organisation.