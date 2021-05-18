UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADJA Concludes First Session Of Foundation Programmes For Training Of Judicial Trainers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:45 PM

ADJA concludes first session of foundation programmes for training of judicial trainers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Judicial academy (ADJA) concluded recently the first session of the foundation programme for the training of judicial trainers, with the participation of 15 members of the judiciary interested in serving as judicial trainers.

The adoption of this new programme is in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen the position of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy as a regional and international hub for judicial and legal training, and as part of the integrated training plan adopted by Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Judicial Academy, to prepare judicial trainers to the highest international standards.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy stated that the programme is in line with the latest technical developments recently adopted by the Judicial Department, as it turned the challenges of social distancing into a success, by switching smoothly and quickly to distance learning technologies.

The foundation programme for the training of judicial trainees, the ADJA explained, covered several topics, the most important of which was introducing participants to the main features of the trainer using communication techniques, and enabling them to master the skills of planning training meetings through "Microsoft Teams", "Zoom", "Blackboard" etc., in addition to providing them with the skills of managing distance training sessions.

The programme also comprised the introduction of participants to the mechanism of managing different types of trainees, the trainer's skills in using distance learning methods, the preparation of training portfolios and the preparation of interaction tools within the virtual training room.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Abu Dhabi Hub

Recent Stories

ADNOC invests $318 million to connect smart wells ..

7 minutes ago

MD&amp;CEO of DEWA receives delegation from Siemen ..

7 minutes ago

Medicago, GSK report positive Covid vaccine trial

8 minutes ago

National Netball C'ship rescheduled, to be held in ..

9 minutes ago

Study shows China's Sinovac vaccine reliable, posi ..

9 minutes ago

Moscow Court Upholds Refusal to Open Criminal Case ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.