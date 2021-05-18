ADJA concludes first session of foundation programmes for training of judicial trainers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Judicial academy (ADJA) concluded recently the first session of the foundation programme for the training of judicial trainers, with the participation of 15 members of the judiciary interested in serving as judicial trainers.

The adoption of this new programme is in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to strengthen the position of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy as a regional and international hub for judicial and legal training, and as part of the integrated training plan adopted by Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Judicial Academy, to prepare judicial trainers to the highest international standards.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy stated that the programme is in line with the latest technical developments recently adopted by the Judicial Department, as it turned the challenges of social distancing into a success, by switching smoothly and quickly to distance learning technologies.

The foundation programme for the training of judicial trainees, the ADJA explained, covered several topics, the most important of which was introducing participants to the main features of the trainer using communication techniques, and enabling them to master the skills of planning training meetings through "Microsoft Teams", "Zoom", "Blackboard" etc., in addition to providing them with the skills of managing distance training sessions.

The programme also comprised the introduction of participants to the mechanism of managing different types of trainees, the trainer's skills in using distance learning methods, the preparation of training portfolios and the preparation of interaction tools within the virtual training room.