ADP, ZHO sign MoU to promote sports among People of Determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, remotely signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, ZHO.

The MoU aims to enhance the partnership and cooperation between both sides related to People of Determination and other affiliated individuals, to develop their skills and promote the culture of sports among them, as well as exchange information, expertise and sports-related knowledge, draft related plans and programmes, and organise joint sporting activities.

The MoU was signed by Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the ZHO, and Major General Salem Shaheen Al Nuaimi, Director of Human Resources at the ADP.

Major General Al Nuaimi stated that the UAE has accomplished significant achievements in terms of empowering people of determination to be productive members of the community, as part of the UAE Vision 2021.

The signing of the MoU will continue the ongoing cooperation between the two entities and reinforce the ADP’s efforts to train people of determination and prepare them to participate in the Special Olympics, he added.

Al Humaidan praised ADP’s pioneering role in supporting people of determination and launching initiatives in line with the ZHO’s efforts to empower and integrate them into the community.

According to the MoU, both sides will be linked electronically to exchange information for decision-making purposes during emergencies and crises.

The MoU also aims to promote the campaigns organised by the ZHO, as well as facilitate the participation of the ZHO in sports programmes related to people of determination.