Advisory Board for Global Aerospace Summit 2022 outline pressing need for decarbonisation and private sector growth

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) The Advisory Board for the Global Aerospace Summit 2022 was attended by some of the most senior decision makers in the aerospace sector who outlined topics that need to be urgently addressed to advance the international aviation, aerospace, space and defense sectors.

The board included high level representatives from Airbus, Boeing, Collins, Lockheed Martin, Lufthansa Technik, Raytheon Emirates, Saab, Safran, Sanad, Thales, Defense Services Marketing Council and Knighthood Capital.

The Advisory Board see the Summit as a critical opportunity for the highest level of executive leadership teams to work collaboratively on the future of the sector. They value the global nature of the Summit speakers and delegates and highlighted the need for a policy driven forum.

Key areas discussed included sustainability, implementation of digital technology, future mobility, supporting tech innovation ecosystems, 5G and connectivity, and access to markets. At the top of the agenda was the need for the aerospace sector to collaborate to combat climate change and to drive greater sustainability. The Summit will address the need for more investments in sustainable aviation fuel to help support decarbonisation while exploring longer-term investments in hydrogen power and the necessary infrastructure.

Focusing on the digital theme of the Summit, the importance of CEO leadership groups in understanding and leading implementation of artificial intelligence and big data was also emphasised. The group expressed the need for greater innovation and creativity to solve challenges the industry faces amidst rapid digital transformation and technological advancement.

Also identified were ways for the Summit to provide a platform for SMEs, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists to engage with industry CEOs, bringing in new ideas and services to the aviation sector. This will be supported by a start-up programme at the Summit, focused on the technology whitespaces the aerospace sector needs new solutions for.

The drive towards an advanced private sector in countries like the UAE and KSA will make the Summit an important testing ground for strategies for industrial growth.

The group also directed the Summit to ensure greater gender diversity and a continued focus on providing equal opportunities to women and high potential individuals from varied backgrounds within the aviation and aerospace sectors. The localisation of skills and knowledge and inspiring youth to become leaders of the industry is critical to future growth.

Timothy Hawes, Managing Director of Tarsus - middle East, commented, "Recent gatherings of industry leaders at Dubai Airshow 2021 has shown that whilst there are a number of challenges to overcome, there are just as many exciting opportunities and prospects. Sustainability and the transfer of skills and knowledge are critical topics for the industry. The potential for the private sector and entrepreneurship to grow, the advancement of technology and scope for new partnerships could all have profoundly positive impacts on the international aerospace sector. We are looking forward to bringing these discussions to the forefront of the industry’s minds during the next edition of the Global Aerospace Summit."

Aviation, aerospace, space and defense leaders from across the planet will meet in-person in Abu Dhabi for the return of the Global Aerospace Summit on 24 -26 May 2022. The theme of the Summit, 'Digital Driven Resurgence', will showcase the rapid transformation that has happened across these sectors over recent years and the role of innovation and technology moving forward. The 2022 edition, hosted by Mubadala, will be a strategic gathering of global aerospace industry leaders.

The event will cover a wide range of areas including sessions on commercial aviation, aerospace, MRO, defence, and space. The 2022 edition of the event will also include new elements such as a dedicated start-up programme, focusing on driving investment in new enterprise and technology, and the Task Force Programme, which will address key challenges identified by the Summit Advisory Board as the most pressing issues concerning the industry.