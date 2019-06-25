UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED40 Million Al Maqtara-Hamim Road Improvement Project Completed

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 01:30 PM

AED40 million Al Maqtara-Hamim road improvement project completed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, has completed all the works of the Al Maqtara-Hamim road traffic safety improvement project extending over 140 km at a total cost of approximately AED40 million.

The project works included improving and increasing the traffic safety by carrying out necessary maintenance on the road surface as well as all road signs, markings, steel and concrete barriers, etc.

In a statement the services company said that the project, kicked off in 2018, was completed in accordance with the planned delivery schedule as per the construction agreed plan. "The scope of work included the construction of a new roundabout close to the petrol station, allowing inbounding motorists from Abu Dhabi to Hamim to make a U-turn while ensuring safety requirements for road users," it stated.

This road improvement project, Musanada said, is aligned with Abu Dhabi Plan aimed to provide an effective, sustainable transport system serving the community and economy of the Emirate and enhancing traffic safety levels, leading to the realisation of the Emirate’s vision and establishing a sustainable infrastructure in line with highest international standards.

On a related note, ITC and Musanada revealed that they intend to launch a few development projects in Al Dhafra region over the coming period, most importantly six road and infrastructure projects; namely, construction of infrastructure in Baynounah Madinat Zayed, Sector 19 Madinat Zayed, Sector 21 Madinat Zayed, the Industrial Area in Al Mirfa, the Eastern Lot and completion of the Southern District in Ghayathi and Sector 18 internal roads in Baynounah Madinat Zayed.

Related Topics

Petrol Company Abu Dhabi Road Traffic 2018 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

45 minutes ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

1 hour ago

Quality Education For Orphans With Tecno Blue Chal ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.