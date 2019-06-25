AED40 million Al Maqtara-Hamim road improvement project completed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, has completed all the works of the Al Maqtara-Hamim road traffic safety improvement project extending over 140 km at a total cost of approximately AED40 million.

The project works included improving and increasing the traffic safety by carrying out necessary maintenance on the road surface as well as all road signs, markings, steel and concrete barriers, etc.

In a statement the services company said that the project, kicked off in 2018, was completed in accordance with the planned delivery schedule as per the construction agreed plan. "The scope of work included the construction of a new roundabout close to the petrol station, allowing inbounding motorists from Abu Dhabi to Hamim to make a U-turn while ensuring safety requirements for road users," it stated.

This road improvement project, Musanada said, is aligned with Abu Dhabi Plan aimed to provide an effective, sustainable transport system serving the community and economy of the Emirate and enhancing traffic safety levels, leading to the realisation of the Emirate’s vision and establishing a sustainable infrastructure in line with highest international standards.

On a related note, ITC and Musanada revealed that they intend to launch a few development projects in Al Dhafra region over the coming period, most importantly six road and infrastructure projects; namely, construction of infrastructure in Baynounah Madinat Zayed, Sector 19 Madinat Zayed, Sector 21 Madinat Zayed, the Industrial Area in Al Mirfa, the Eastern Lot and completion of the Southern District in Ghayathi and Sector 18 internal roads in Baynounah Madinat Zayed.