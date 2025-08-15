Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma’araka-e-Haq campaign

Open Menu

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2025 | 04:39 PM

PTI senator criticises that these activists were not recognized with awards, value of awards has been diminished

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Javed on Friday called for civil awards to be given to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) social media activists, praising their efforts during the “Ma’araka-e-Haq” campaign.

Speaking in the Senate session, Faisal Javed said PTI’s social media “tigers” worked tirelessly to expose false propaganda from India and supported the party’s narrative online. He criticized that these activists were not recognized with awards, stating that the value of awards has been diminished.

Opposition members protested the distribution of awards, demanding clarification on the criteria for selection. Senator Falaknaz Chitrali questioned the contributions of Ata Tarar, while Senator Humayun Mehmood sarcastically remarked that Nawaz Sharif, who designed the strategy for the campaign, was not awarded.

Law Minister clarified that the awards were given to the martyrs and veterans of Ma’araka-e-Haq. He added that only a few military officers and personnel were martyred in the campaign, and individuals whose homes were destroyed were also honored. He urged lawmakers to show generosity in recognizing contributions.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar noted that the senators receiving awards had served on foreign diplomatic fronts and expressed appreciation for the PTI social media team’s efforts in leading the digital campaign during Ma’araka-e-Haq.

