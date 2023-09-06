Open Menu

Ajman Tourism Organises 3rd Edition Of Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Ajman Tourism organises 3rd edition of Ajman Philatelic &amp; Numismatic Exhibition

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2023) The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) organised today the 3rd Edition of Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition, which will run from 6th to 10th September 2023 at Ajman China Mall.

A large number of dealers, exhibitors, and enthusiasts from GCC and various parts of the world are participating in the exhibition in addition to many local and resident dealers.

The event includes displays of rare collectables, coins and stamps showcasing the rich history of the emirate and the region.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of ADTD, the exhibition’s programme features a series of workshops, lectures, and a special auction of stamps and coins. The Ajman Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition honours the best collectables with a special jury which will select winners from various categories.

Related Topics

World China Ajman September Event From Best

Recent Stories

Minister George vows to protect rights of religiou ..

Minister George vows to protect rights of religious minorities

4 minutes ago
 Accountability central to Sri Lanka's future - UN ..

Accountability central to Sri Lanka's future - UN Human Rights report

4 minutes ago
 Peaceful Chehlum procession honors Hazrat Imam Hus ..

Peaceful Chehlum procession honors Hazrat Imam Hussain in federal capital

4 minutes ago
 Countless sacrifices, struggles of Muslims led to ..

Countless sacrifices, struggles of Muslims led to creation of Pakistan: SAPM

5 minutes ago
 AJK celebrated Defense Day with zeal and fervor

AJK celebrated Defense Day with zeal and fervor

5 minutes ago
 UN chief warns of 'climate breakdown' after recor ..

UN chief warns of 'climate breakdown' after record summer heat

19 minutes ago
Kasani for skill partnerships between countries to ..

Kasani for skill partnerships between countries to boost legal migration

19 minutes ago
 Brother of senior journalist passes away

Brother of senior journalist passes away

19 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates Pakistan cricket team on winni ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistan cricket team on winning match against Bangladesh

31 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) to be observe across ..

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) to be observe across northern Sindh

32 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah stresses preserving traditional art for ..

Jamal Shah stresses preserving traditional art forms

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Defense Day observed in Jhang

Pakistan Defense Day observed in Jhang

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East