Arab Health and Medlab Middle East to host exhibition from 24th January, 2022

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) DUBAI, 20th September, 2021 (WAM) – The 2022 edition of the Arab Health and Medlab middle East exhibition, the MENA region’s leading exhibitions for the healthcare and laboratory industries, will be held from 24th to 27th January, 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The theme for the year is "United by business, forging ahead". A host of government entities, industry leaders and influencers in their respective sectors are expected to support the exhibition, which returns as a co-located event for the healthcare and laboratory industries.

Technology will take centre stage at the 2022 edition. A series of panel discussions and keynote presentations from leaders within the industry will highlight the latest advancements within the sector. Meanwhile, innovation will be prominent with the return of the Arab Health Innov8 Talks. At the same time, Medlab Middle East will showcase the latest innovations from the laboratory industry via a range of product displays and talks.

Meanwhile, a report by Informa Markets, organisers of Arab Health and Medlab Middle East, the MENA region’s leading exhibitions for the healthcare and laboratory industries, has revealed investment in new healthcare technology has become the top priority for 2021.

According to the report, funding was the most significant challenge public and private medical practices faced. This was also true of charities and non-profit organisations, creating the greatest barrier to implementing new technology.

Titled "Voice of the Healthcare Industry Market Outlook 2021" and produced by Omnia Health Insights, the report highlights that 45 percent of respondents identified technology as the best opportunity for business growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). According to the agents, dealers and distributors, clinics, medical practices, consultancies and manufacturers surveyed, digitisation created the most significant impact.

When asked about emerging trends in the next 12 months, the number one response was value-based healthcare. It is when healthcare providers are rewarded for helping patients improve their health, reduce the effects and incidence of chronic disease, and live healthier lives in an evidence-based way. Almost half of all respondents placed this as the top trend.

Solenne Singer, Group Director for Informa Markets, said, "Digitalisation, blockchain and Big Data are growing in prominence, and according to our report, AI is the second most impactful area of tech overall, followed by robotics. Some 23 percent of those surveyed from the GCC placed a much higher priority for investment in this area of new technology."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every single member of the healthcare community, both personally and professionally. We are, however, at a point where the industry is ready to move forward, return to live events and secure new business deals," Singer added.

This event will again occur under the protocols introduced via the Informa AllSecure health and safety mandate.