Ban On Catching, Selling Of ‘badah’ Fish Lifted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:30 PM

Ban on catching, selling of ‘badah’ fish lifted

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has lifted from tomorrow, Sunday until the end of the year in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the ban on catching and selling of the ‘Longtail Silver Biddy’ fish, known locally as ‘badah’.

This came on directives from H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, in response to a request by the Agency, as a result of which Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has issued the Ministerial Decision 108 of 2020 amending the Ministerial Decision 135 of 2017 on banning the catching and selling of badah.

The fishing and selling ban was meant to allow the fish species to reproduce while the new development aims to ensure sustainability of food supply chains on domestic markets.

