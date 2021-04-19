UrduPoint.com
Brazil Reports 42,980 New Coronavirus Cases, 1,657 Deaths In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:30 PM

Brazil reports 42,980 new coronavirus cases, 1,657 deaths in 24 hours

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2021) Brazil recorded 42,980 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,657 more deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Brazil has registered more than 13.9 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 373,335, according to ministry data.

