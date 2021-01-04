UrduPoint.com
China Reports 33 New COVID-19 Infections

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) Mainland China reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on 3rd January, up from 24 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 20 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The commission also reported 13 new locally transmitted cases: six in Liaoning province, four in Hebei province, two in Beijing and one in Heilongjiang province.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 87,150, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

