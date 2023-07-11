Open Menu

COP28 President-Designate Meets With King Felipe VI Of Spain

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 10:15 PM

COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe VI of Spain

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2023) Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and COP28 President-Designate, met with His Majesty King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain, to discuss the plans and objectives for the upcoming COP28 conference.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28, and a number of prominent officials.

