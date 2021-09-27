UrduPoint.com

DAE Announces Two New Appointments To Board Of Directors

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 12:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), the global aviation services company, today announced the appointment of Wassim Younan and Firoz Tarapore to DAE’s board of Directors, effective 1st October, 2021.

These appointments will increase DAE’s Board of Directors to 6: 4 non-executive Directors, 1 independent non-executive Director, and 1 executive Director.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of DAE’s Board of Directors, commented, "DAE welcomes Wassim and Firoz to the Board of Directors. Their experience complements the Board of Directors’ current skills and experiences and I look forward to working with them; DAE will benefit from the perspectives that they will bring to the Board of Directors."

Younan is scheduled to join HPS Investment Partners as a Partner and Vice Chairman for International. He previously held various roles at Goldman Sachs over a 29-year tenure, most recently as the Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs for the middle East and North Africa region.

With more than 37-years’ experience in the financial services industry, he has worked in six different financial centres across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Younan holds an MBA from Loyola University of Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in business Administration from the American University of Beirut.

Tarapore is the Chief Executive Officer of DAE, and previously served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of DAE. He is a seasoned finance and operating executive with over 35 years of experience in managing complex, global businesses. Tarapore holds an MBA in Finance from The Wharton school, University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Bombay.

