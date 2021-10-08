UrduPoint.com

DCT Abu Dhabi Announces Updated ‘Green List’ Countries

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

DCT Abu Dhabi announces updated ‘Green List’ countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) issued on Thursday the updated ‘Green List’ of countries.

All travellers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

Travellers will be required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Vaccinated passengers from the updated Green List will take another PCR test on day 6 (day of arrival counts as day 1). Unvaccinated travellers arriving from these Green List countries will also take a PCR test on days 6 and 9.

Countries, regions, and territories included on the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international developments. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community.

The list also only applies to countries that travellers are arriving from, rather than citizenship.

Below is the updated ‘Green List’ as of 8th October, 2021 at 12:01am: Albania Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Belarus Belgium Belize Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Burma Burundi Canada Chile China Colombia Comoros Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Ecuador Estonia Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Hong Kong (SAR) Hungary Iceland Indonesia Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Liechtenstein Luxembourg Maldives Malta Mauritius Moldova Monaco Montenegro Morocco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Oman Poland Portugal Qatar Russia San Marino Saudi Arabia Serbia Seychelles Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Thailand Tunisia Turkmenistan Ukraine UK USA Uzbekistan

Related Topics

Karachi Thailand Australia Abu Dhabi Hong Kong Luxembourg San Marino Singapore Ireland Iceland Azerbaijan Austria Uzbekistan Estonia Albania Indonesia Ecuador Bahrain Burundi Belgium Bulgaria Bosnia And Herzegovina Bolivia Belarus Portugal Tajikistan Turkmenistan Tunisia Georgia Comoros Czech Republic South Korea Saudi Arabia Slovakia Slovenia Switzerland Seychelles Finland Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Croatia Colombia Liechtenstein Maldives Moldova Mauritius Morocco Netherlands Hungary Denmark Citizenship New Zealand

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al Al Azhar meets members of ZAHF ju ..

Grand Imam of Al Al Azhar meets members of ZAHF judging committee

8 minutes ago
 Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Journalists Ressa,Murato ..

Nobel Peace Prize Goes to Journalists Ressa,Muratov for Safeguarding Freedom of ..

9 minutes ago
 Japan's current account surplus shrinks 20.1 pct i ..

Japan's current account surplus shrinks 20.1 pct in August year-on-year

9 minutes ago
 Dates for SSC, HSSC results not finalized yet: Cha ..

Dates for SSC, HSSC results not finalized yet: Chairperson PBCC

10 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,915,569, death ..

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,915,569, death toll surpasses 450,000

10 minutes ago
 FEATURE - Two Generations of Afghan Mothers Step U ..

FEATURE - Two Generations of Afghan Mothers Step Up to Help Daughters Under Tali ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.